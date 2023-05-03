Active Shooter In Atlanta; Cable News Outlets Go Live As Police Report One Killed, At Least Three Wounded; Gunman On Loose – Update

Refresh for updates… One person is dead and at least three others hospitalized in an active-shooter event in midtown Atlanta, police said today. The three big cable news outlets had switched to live coverage by about 1:15 p.m. ET as police said the shooter remains on the loose and issued a “shelter in place” order.

Local media outlets said officers responded inside the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building at 1110 West Peachtree St. Police released multiple images of the suspected gunman and were scouring the area for him.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St. between 12th St and 13th St.,” APD tweeted at 12:42 p.m. ET. “We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody.”

The area is heavily populated, with the nine-screen IPIC Atlanta movie theater, multiple hotels and Georgia Tech University within about a half-mile radius. Georgia State University is about two miles south.

Police sent out a “Public Safety Alert” tweet minutes later that read: “Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. We will communicate via social media and our website with updates.”

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/uRIBECRQDT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (3/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Atlanta police released multiple images that show him wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and, in some photos, a Covid-style mask and carrying a bag. In at least one of the images, he appears to be raising a handgun.

There is a Level 1 trauma center near the scene, and staffers were prepared to take victims, according to local TV reports.

Video from the scene showed a massive response from police and other as officers searched for the shooter.