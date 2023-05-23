‘Asteroid City’ Blasts Off With Six-Minute-Plus Standing Ovation; Wes Anderson & Starry Cast At World Premiere – Cannes

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City brought some mega-wattage to the Cannes Film Festival this evening, lighting up the Palais with what we clocked as a 6.5 minute standing ovation for the star-studded comedy.

Alongside the filmmaker were cast members Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens and even more…

Surrounded, and embraced, by his cast, Anderson said, “I’m so pleased to show the movie for the first time… This is absolutely the perfect room the perfect people to show it to; we’re so happy to be here. And thank you to our cast of stupendous actors playing actors.”

Playing in competition, Anderson’s latest is set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955 where the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

This is a return to the Croisette for Anderson after 2021’s The French Dispatch also played in competition. Prior to that, he was here with festival opener Moonrise Kingdom in 2012.

Anderson penned the Asteroid City screenplay from a story he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. He produced the pic with his regular partners Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. Focus has set a limited stateside release for June 16 before kicking the film wide on June 23. Focus previously teamed with Anderson and Rales’ Indian Paintbrush on Moonrise Kingdom.