You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘XO, Kitty’ Falls Head Over Heels Among Netflix Top 10 English-Language Series; ‘Queen Charlotte’ Continues To Reign

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Movie Shut Down As Indie Movie Sector Faces Insurance Crisis Over SAG-AFTRA Strike Fears
Read the full story

‘Asteroid City’ Blasts Off With Six-Minute-Plus Standing Ovation; Wes Anderson & Starry Cast At World Premiere – Cannes

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Nancy Tartaglione, Baz Bamigboye

Cannes Film Festival
(L-R) Jason Schwartzman, Wes Anderson, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks attend the "Asteroid City" red carpet Getty

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City brought some mega-wattage to the Cannes Film Festival this evening, lighting up the Palais with what we clocked as a 6.5 minute standing ovation for the star-studded comedy.

Related Story

‘Asteroid City’ Cannes Red Carpet Photos: Wes Anderson, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks & More

Alongside the filmmaker were cast members Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens and even more…

Surrounded, and embraced, by his cast, Anderson said, “I’m so pleased to show the movie for the first time… This is absolutely the perfect room the perfect people to show it to; we’re so happy to be here. And thank you to our cast of stupendous actors playing actors.”

Playing in competition, Anderson’s latest is set in a fictional American desert town circa 1955 where the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

This is a return to the Croisette for Anderson after 2021’s The French Dispatch also played in competition. Prior to that, he was here with festival opener Moonrise Kingdom in 2012.

Anderson penned the Asteroid City screenplay from a story he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. He produced the pic with his regular partners Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. Focus has set a limited stateside release for June 16 before kicking the film wide on June 23. Focus previously teamed with Anderson and Rales’ Indian Paintbrush on Moonrise Kingdom.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad