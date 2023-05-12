Ashley Moore & Camren Bicondova Set For Tubi Horror ‘Festival Of The Living Dead’ From Filmmakers Jen & Sylvia Soska 

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Moore (I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Camren Bicondova (Gotham) will topline Festival of the Living Dead, a Tubi film inspired by the classic 1968 zombie pic Night of the Living Dead co-written and directed by George A. Romero.

In the new horror film directed by Jen & Sylvia Soska (Rabid, American Mary) it has been over 50 years since Night of the Living Dead’s original zombie attack and the horrific event has become the subject of morbid nostalgia. Looking for fun, Ash (Moore) and her friends attend the Festival of the Living Dead, but it is disrupted when a blast of radioactive space dust hits the festival and they must defend themselves or be devoured by the living dead.

Moore’s character Ash has been accepted to college and is getting ready to reluctantly leave her old life behind as she is torn between her boyfriend and his friends, and her old friends. When her boyfriend gets her tickets to the Festival, she jumps at the opportunity to see her favorite band.

Bicondova plays Iris, who has been Ash’s closest friend for years, though they are starting to drift apart — especially because Iris knows Ash is leaving to go to college. She agrees to watch Ash’s brother, Luke, so Ash can go to the festival.

The film from Enlighten Content, which will debut on Tubi this fall, also stars Andre Anthony (The Night Agent), Christian Rose, Shiloh O’Reilly, Gage Marsh (You Me Her), Keana Lyn Bastidas (The Hardy Boys) and Maia Jae Bastidas (Rabbit Hole). Helen Marsh and Miriam Lyapin wrote the script, with Jacob Nasser (Game of Deceit) serving as producer.

Moore recently starred in the indie Tripped Up and will also soon be seen starring alongside Skeet Ulrich, Claire Forlani, Thomas Jane and more in the indie thriller Salvation produced by Kari Skogland. The actress was a series regular on Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and was also previously seen in the Uni comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping from The Lonely Island.

Bicondova is an actress and dancer best known for her series regular role as Selina Kyle on Fox’s Gotham.

Canadian filmmaker sisters Jen & Sylvia Soska made their feature directorial debut with the self-financed grindhouse love letter Dead Hooker in a Trunk before going on to helm the horror pic American Mary, Lionsgate and WWE Studios’ See No Evil 2, the revenge thriller Vendetta, a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s body horror Rabid and other projects.

Moore is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean; Bicondova by Luber Roklin, KMR, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Jen & Sylvia Soska are with The Characters Talent Agency, Wonder Street and VanderKloot Law.