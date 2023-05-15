‘Ash’: Flying Lotus’s Sci-Fi Thriller Starts Production And Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Actors Iko Uwais, Beulah Koale, and Kate Elliott have signed on to star in Ash, the sophomore feature from producer, rapper, and filmmaker Flying Lotus (Kuso).

The trio round out the cast alongside Flying Lotus, who will now also act in the pic alongside serving as director. As Deadline previously revealed, Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) lead the project, which comes from an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler.

Production on the pic began this week in New Zealand, with Nate Boloton of XYZ Films and Matthew Metcalfe of GFC Films producing. Neill Blomkamp (District 9) and Echo Lake are onboard as exec producers. XYZ Films is co-financing alongside IPR.VC. Flying Lotus is also set to compose an original score for the film.

Plot follows a woman (González) who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. She must now decide if she can trust the man (Paul) sent to rescue her.

Ash is the latest collaboration between XYZ and GFC, following 2014’s The Dead Lands from director Toa Fraser and his next feature, 6 Days, starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong, and Abbie Cornish.

Uwais starred in the XYZ film series The Raid. He can also be seen in Stuber, Snake Eues, Mile 22, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Koale is best known for his role in Hawaii Five-O and is also known for the war drama Thank You for Your Service. Elliott is best known for her roles in the shows The Gulf and Wentworth.

Grammy winner Flying Lotus has six albums under his belt and made his feature directorial debut on Sundance movie Kuso. An alumnus of The Los Angeles Film School, last year he executive-produced and scored the Netflix anime series Yasuke, starring LaKeith Stanfield and he most recently wrote, directed, and scored a segment for the latest installment of the anthology franchise V/H/S/99.

“So proud to work with this amazing group of fearless artists. Everyone involved is committed to making something extra special,” said Flying Lotus.

Uwais is repped by Gersh and Entertainment 360. Koale is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Red11 Management, and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Elliot is repped by Independent Management Company and Lion Rock Management.