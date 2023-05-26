Artist Domingo Zapata To Direct Adaptation Of His Novel ‘The Beautiful Dream of Life’; Cary Granat & Ed Jones Producing – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Jet-set, celebrity artist Domingo Zapata will direct an adaptation of his 2017 semi-autobiographical novel The Beautiful Dream of Life.

Veteran producers Cary Granat and Ed Jones have signed on to produce the feature adaptation.

In an innovative move, the production will feature 18 pieces of original artwork by Zapata that will be sold as Fine Art pieces and NFTs.

Last year, Zapata’s work Mona Lisa Bull Fighter sold for a personal £1 million record at a charity auction in St. Barts, in which Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly outbid.

Spanish-born, New York-based painter Zapata is known for his lavish lifestyle, film star girlfriends and celebrity collectors, such as DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and George Soros.

He has travelled to Cannes for the final days of the film festival to help launch the project and also attend the world premiere of Ken Loach’s Palme d’Or contender The Old Oak on Friday evening.

The Beautiful Dream Of Life is being represented by Dan Aloni, Deborah McIntosh, Daniel Rak, and Chris Jacquemin at WME.

Granat is best known for producing the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, Scream, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Spy Kids and Scary Movie.

Currently operating under the banner of Santa Monica EMH Media, he was previously a co-founder of Walden Media and before that, president and COO of Miramax Film’s Dimension Division from 1995 to 2000

Jones’s producer credits include Happy Feet. Prior to producing he worked in visual effect work sharing an Oscar for Who Framed Roger Rabbit, with other VFX credits including The Witches of Eastwick, the Star Wars franchise and Terminator 2.

Jones and Granat have produced multiple films together and are also currently in production on In The Beginning: The Story Of Creation, directed by David Cunningham and also produced by Jonathan Lim.

Set against the backdrop of the contemporary art world, Zapata’s immersive novel The Beautiful Dream of Life revolves around a renowned painter living in a multi-million-dollar penthouse in New York’s Gramercy Park.

Tired of his hedonistic, party lifestyle and the adulation of those who worship him, he escapes into an imaginary world, where he lives side-by-side with his fantasy ideal of the perfect woman.

Originally from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Zapata maintains studios in New York City, Venice, Paris, and Miami.