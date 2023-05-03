Boy George, David Harewood, Lulu & Patricia Hodge Join Diane Keaton In ‘Arthur’s Whisky’; Arclight To Launch Sales At Cannes

Olivier Award-winning actress Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Scottish singer/actress Lulu (Absolutely Fabulous), David Harewood (Homeland), and musician Boy George have joined Diane Keaton in the comedy Arthur’s Whisky.

Directed by British filmmaker Stephen Cookson (Stanley A Man Of Variety), the pic is from a screenplay by Alexis Zegerman (School Runs). Arclight Films has taken world rights and will launch sales at the upcoming Cannes market.

Synopsis reads: When Joan’s husband dies, she is shocked to discover he had invented an elixir which makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

Rounding out the cast are Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap), Bill Paterson (House of the Dragon), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), and Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK).

Arthur’s Whisky is produced by Cookson and Peter Keegan (Stanley A Man Of Variety) of CK Films and Pippa Cross (Chalet Girl). The film is executive produced by Gary Hamilton of Arclight Films, Andrew Kotliar and Matt Cohen from MEP Capital, George Bennett of Worldmakr, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media, Jack Christian from Filmology, Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky, and Leighton Lloyd.

A CK Films Production in association with CrossDay Productions, the pic is financed by Sky, MEP Capital, Arclight Films, Onsight, Sherborne Media, and Filmology. The film will be released as a Sky Original in the UK on Sky Cinema.

“Working with such an incredibly talented actress as Academy Award-winner Diane Keaton is a dream come true. She leads our brilliant ensemble cast featuring Patricia Hodge, David Harewood, Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray, Boy George as well as the iconic Lulu!” said Cookson.

Arclight Films Chairman Gary Hamilton added: “Arthur’s Whisky is a hilarious and universal story about second chances. With the undeniable talent of Diane Keaton leading our cast, we are delighted to be part of this incredible project and are so excited to introduce the film to our distributors around the world.”