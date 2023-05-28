Arnold Schwarzenegger Outlines The Bruce Willis Legacy

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis should be remembered for more than his films.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Schwarzenegger said Willis should also be thought of as “a kind man.”

“I think that he’s fantastic,” the former California governor said of Willis. “He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”

Willis is suffering from aphasia, a deteriorating brain disease, and has retired from acting.

Schwarzenegger continued, “I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

Schwarzenegger was not always so kind. He once reminded Willis that his biceps needed some work.

In the book The Last Action Heroes by Nick de Semlyen, Schwarzenegger once yelled at Willis from across a crowded restaurant.

“Know why you’ll never be an action star?” Willis asked why. Schwarzenegger flexed and pointed to his biceps, saying “toothpick arms.”