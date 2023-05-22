Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Ready For Action In Netflix Promo; ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ Gets Premiere Date; ‘The Brothers Sun’ First Photos

Netflix has a new Chief Action Officer. Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken on the job in a promo featuring footage of the streaming network’s upcoming action series and films. See it above.

“Nobody Kicks Like Netflix,” says Schwarzenegger in the promo which opens with a military tank rolling over a Mercedes and Arnold crawling out of the tank’s hatch. “No one loves action as much as I do,” he says. Cut to quick glimpses of footage of Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, The Witcher, and more.

Netflix also released a slate of its action films and series, including a premiere date for Who Is Erin Carter? on August 24; as well as previously announced dates for Schwarznegger’s upcoming series Fubar (May 25); Arnold (June 7); Bloodhounds (June 9); The Witcher Season 3 (June 29) and Lupin Part 3 (October 5). as well as features Blood & Gold (May 26); Extraction 2 (June 16); iNumber Number (June 23); The Out-Laws (July 7); Bird Box Barcelona (July 14); They Cloned Tyrone ( July 21); Heart of Stone (August 11).

Who Is Erin Carter? (fka Palomino) comes from creator-showrunner-executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The Spain-set series revolves around Erin – mum, wife, teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay? Cast includes Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, Douglas Henshall. Nuala O’Leary is series producer. Andy Harries, Rob Bullock, Jack Lothian executive produce.

Netflix also released a first-look photo of upcoming The Brothers Sun series set in the world of Taipei gangsters, from American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. Cast is led by Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien. See above and below.

Michelle Yeoh as Mama Sun, Chau Long as Steve in The Brother’s Sun.