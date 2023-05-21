Ariana Madix On Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Following “Scandoval”

Ariana Madix was at the center of #Scandoval on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 and is opening up about whether she wants to return for another season.

The Bravo reality star had been in a relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval for close to 10 years. However, things changed when she found out he had been having an affair with their other co-star, and close friend, Raquel Leviss. The fallout of their relationship played out in front of the cameras and viewers have been enthralled by all of the drama.

While making an appearance on the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, Madix was asked if she would return for Season 11 of the show.

“I think I’ll be back… if they’ll have me back,” Madix said.

Kotb then asked Madix if she would put any conditions to return regarding Sandoval and Leviss and she said, “That’s not up to me. I can’t control any of that. I have no interest in speaking to either of them. I don’t have anything to say.”

Despite the traumatic experience that Madix has lived through in front of cameras, she has a reason for wanting to come back for another season of the show.

“I think that, especially in reality television, I think the real is the most important thing,” she said. “I think that being able to tell my story, hopefully, will help other people be able to… maybe we can connect and relate on what we’ve gone through.”

Madix continued, “I think that that’s actually been super helpful for me over the years. Years ago, when I was talking about my struggles with depression and anxiety and grief, I would meet people who would come and say, ‘It really helped me that you talked about it.’ But what I would say to them is, ‘That really helps me that you said that because now I feel like I’m not alone.'”

Watch the interview with Madix below.