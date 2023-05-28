Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney On Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 If Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Come Back

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are opening up about Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and if they would come back if Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss return to the show.

Sandoval and Leviss have isolated themselves from the group after they had a secret affair for several months. Madix had been in a long-term relationship with Sandoval and had a close friendship with Leviss. Maloney had issues with Leviss when the beauty queen tried to make moves on her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Madix and Maloney talk about what the new season would look like for them.

“It’s not up to us who comes back. I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” Madix said.

Madix said that she would “for sure” do another season of the reality series adding, “I just wouldn’t hang out with them.”

As for Madix’s Something About Her sandwich shop business partner Maloney, she said she was also game to return to the Bravo series.

“For me, yeah, I’ve got my friends. I’ve got [Madix], I’ve got Lala [Kent]. Me and Scheana [Shay] are getting along. There’s enough to work with and we have the sandwich shop,” Maloney explained. “[Sandoval and Leviss] are all kind of the last thing on my mind. There’s so much great things happening and so much other stuff to worry about, it’s not for me to worry about how you fit into my life ’cause you’re not in my life.”