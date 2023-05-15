Skip to main content
‘Archer’ To End With Season 14 On FXX

Archer to end with Season 14
FX/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s official. Archer is coming to an end. The long-running animated comedy will conclude with its upcoming 14th season.

Season 14 will premiere August 30 on FXX, with two new episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Hulu.

The half-hour comedy follows Sterling Archer, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In Season 14, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.

Archer premiered on FX in 2009 and moved to FXX in 2017. The series has received 10 Emmy nominations with four wins, including one for best animated series in 2016.

Cast also includes Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, “Zara Khan.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

