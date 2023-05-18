Apple TV+ Hits All-Time Viewership Highs With ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Silo’ & ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Fueled by flagship comedy Ted Lasso, new drama breakout Silo and limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple TV+ viewership has been hitting all-time highs this spring.

The streamer logged record viewership in March, which was eclipsed by the April viewership, and May is on track to top April too for a new high. Since May 5, when Silo debuted, joining Ted Lasso, The Last Thing He Told Me and recent hot new comedy release Shrinking on the platform, weekly Apple TV+ viewership has jumped by +147% year over year.

Sci-fi thriller Silo debuted as the #1 drama in the history of Apple TV+, per Nielsen premiere weekend data, and its viewership has grown by double digits since.

Also according to Nielsen ratings, viewership for Ted Lasso‘s Season 3 premiere weekend skyrocketed +180% season over season as the hit comedy stands as the #1 title on the streaming service. Parrot Analytics ranked Ted Lasso Season 3 as the #1 comedy in the world based on consumer demand.

Apple Studios, Hello Sunshine and 20th Television’s limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Jennifer Garner ranks as the #1 limited series ever on Apple TV+, based on Nielsen’s ratings. The season finale premieres tomorrow.