Ant & Dec To Take Break From ITV’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ After Next Season

ant & dec
ITV

Ant & Dec are to take an indefinite break from Saturday Night Takeaway following next year’s 20th series.

The ITV stalwart duo’s 2024 edition will be their 10th in a row after they took a four-year hiatus from 2009 to 2013.

ITV said the show will be paused after 2024, while Ant & Dec will continue presenting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win as part of their exclusive relationship with the broadcaster.

Produced by ITV Studios-backed Lifted Entertainment, the variety-style show Saturday Night Takeaway is one of ITV’s biggest entertainment hits and has won multiple BAFTAs since launching in 2002.

“We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath,” said Ant, whose full name is Anthony McPartlin.

ITV Media & Entertainment MD Kevin Lygo added: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

