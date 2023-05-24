Anonymous Content Promotes Four

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has elevated four senior executives at the company including three within AC Studios, the premium independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content as well as a longtime executive in their Brand division.

AC Studios promotions include Garrett Kemble who will become President of Scripted, Jessica Grimshaw who has been named Head of Unscripted, and Nina Soriano who is now Producer and Head of Music Content – an initiative that will work across every division of the firm to build relationships and projects that bridge the worlds of music, television and film.

Additionally, longtime Commercial Executive Producer SueEllen Clair has expanded her role to include Vice President, Commercials, where she will continue to oversee projects and directors working across the Commercial and Music Content divisions of Anonymous Content.

All four execs will continue to be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office.

“We’re so thrilled for Garrett, Jessica, Nina, and SueEllen, all of whom have such strong and unique creative visions that have shaped their long careers as phenomenal producers and team members,” said the Anonymous Content Partners.

“Garrett, Jessica and Nina are integral to the growth and success of AC Studios. We’re so excited for them as they take this next step in their new roles. They will be central in leading the division forward as we continue to build upon the foundation that they’ve artfully and expertly helped us architect,” said David Levine, Chief Creative Officer at Anonymous Content.

“SueEllen and Nina are trusted longtime colleagues and essential figures to our Brand and Music Content divisions. We are looking forward to continuing to work with them as they further expand their roles and projects,” added Partner, Managing Director and Executive Producer Eric Stern.

Kemble joined Anonymous Content in 2022 from an 11-year run at Universal Content Productions as EVP of Development for AC Studios, working across both film and television. Kemble’s current work at AC Studios includes overseeing Anonymous Content’s joint venture with Eat the Cat, “Anonymous Cat,” and overseeing AC Studios’ adaptation of Ryan La Sala’s Social Horror Novel The Honeys. Kemble has overseen the development and production of over 30 series and limited series across 10+ platforms, including The Act (Hulu), Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix), Dirty John (Bravo), Dr. Death (Peacock), Gaslit (Starz), The Girl From Plainville (Hulu), Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (Bravo), Homecoming (Amazon), Mr. Robot (USA Network), and The Resort (Peacock).

Grimshaw joined Anonymous Content in 2021 as SVP of Unscripted Films, Television and Podcasts. Her current projects in development for Anonymous Content include The Mistress Dispeller, Musk, and an untitled Mrs. America beauty pageant documentary. Her past credits include The Business of Drugs (Netflix), The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix), DNA of Murder (Oxygen), Fashion Police (E!), The Soup (E!), and A Wilderness of Error (FX).

Soriano is a long-time producer and manager for Anonymous Content. Before moving into management, Soriano revived the music video division at Anonymous Content, where she produced videos for artists such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator and more. More recently, Soriano has ventured into TV and film production, where she Executive Produced the series Random Act of Flyness for HBO by creator Terence Nance with AC Studios.

Clair joined Anonymous Content in 2004 as a Bidding Producer, then rose to Head of Production and Executive Producer. She has worked with award-winning directors including Mark Romanek, Patty Jenkins, Brett Morgen, Tim Godsall, and Patrick Daughters on global campaign with celebrities such as Oprah, U2, John Legend, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Lebron James. She has executive produced many Super Bowl spots and her work has been honored with top industry awards from Cannes Lions, AICP, D&AD, and Clios. Prior to joining Anonymous Content, she worked with several commercial production companies, including Stiefel +Co., Tool of North America, Partizan, and Crossroads. She is also a board member of Producers’ Health Benefits Plan (PHBP) and serves as a labor committee member for the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP).

Upcoming AC Studios projects include the feature film, Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre; limited series East of Eden starring Florence Pugh with Zoe Kazan set to adapt; Time Bandits from Taika Waititi and starring Lisa Kudrow; season four of the critically acclaimed series True Detective starring Jodie Foster as well as the recently released eight-part psychological drama Saint X, from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees and second season of Random Acts of Flyness.