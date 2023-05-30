Fake Heiress Anna Delvey To Launch Weekly Podcast Series & Drop Debut Single

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Delvey, the fake heiress who was the inspiration behind Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series Inventing Anna, is getting into the podcast business.

Delvey, who is currently under house arrest after being convicted of a series of crimes including attempted grand larceny, is launching a weekly podcast series – The Anna Delvey Show.

She has teamed up with Audio Up, the company behind The Playboy Interview, and Sean Glass’ Reunion Audio on the project.

The series will feature guests including Julia Cumming, Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, Emily Ratajkowski and Kenny Schachter. Listen to the trailer below.

It will be recorded from Delvey’s East Village apartment given her house arrest. Delvey and her guests will discuss traditional concepts of right and wrong while unpacking what it means to be a rule breaker in 2023.

Delvey will also use the podcast to debut her first single, featuring original words and lyrics by Delvey and produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, who previously ran the Jingle Punks and wrote the theme songs to series such as Pawn Stars and Glass, who founded Win Music and worked with artists such as Duke Dumont.

It marks Audio Up’s series in its “Always On” series, which is distributed through Audio Boom and includes Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen and true-crime series Killing Dad.

“This will be the first time I have my own platform to share my personal views on the public’s fascination with my life story while in conversation with guests across multiple industries including business, media, entertainment, art and more,” said Delvey. “I’m interested in examining how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public.”

“The Anna Delvey Show is a truly visceral experience that taps into the public’s fierce fascination with Anna and her public image. Right or wrong, many of us find ourselves rooting for Anna’s future and that’s what this show examines,” said Audio Up’s Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek.

“In a landscape of wayyy too many podcasts, I’m excited to offer something truly unique. Everyone wants to get to know the real Anna Delvey. Her story has fascinated the world, and guests are excited to be on this show and meet her. Her experiences and point of view open people and provide audiences with a window into the featured guests they won’t hear elsewhere. Audiences will not hear anything like this anywhere else,” added Sean Glass.