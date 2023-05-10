‘Animal Control’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Fox is preparing to handle more animals. The network has renewed Joel McHale-fronted comedy Animal Control for a second season.

The move is a boon for the company’s first wholly owned live-action company, which it said was its most-streamed scripted debut of all time.

It comes after Call Me Kat was canceled after three seasons. No word on the future of Welcome To Flatch and a decision is not expected before the Upfronts next week.

The series is a workplace comedy following a group of animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

It stars McHale, who hosted Fox reality series Crime Scene Kitchen, as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

It also stars Michael Rowland as Frank’s new partner Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as awkward boss Emily Price, Ravi Patel and Grace Palmer as Amit Patel and Victoria Sands, partners in the office, Alvina August as veterinarian Dr. Summers, Kelli Ogmundson as receptionist Dolores Stubb, and Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder.

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the series is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling, Tad Quill and McHale. The series is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”