Angela Bassett Remembers Tina Turner: She “Showed Others Who Lived In Fear What A Beautiful Future Filled With Love, Compassion, And Freedom Should Look Like”

Tina Turner, Angela Bassett on the recording studio set, rehearse a song performance for the 1993 film What's Love Got To Do With It

Angela Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the iconic 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Bassett today remembered the legendary Queen of Rock ‘n Roll who died today at the age of 83.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?,” Bassett said in a statement provided to Deadline. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Bassett continued, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be “simply the best.” Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Turner died today after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.