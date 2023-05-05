Andrew Garfield To Play Carl Sagan In Sebastian Lelio’s ‘Voyagers’ As FilmNation Brings Package To Cannes Market, Daisy Edgar-Jones Set To Play Ann Druyan

Here is another hot package set to hit the Cannes Market this month: Sebastian Lelio has set Voyagers as his next film at FilmNation Entertainment, with Andrew Garfield attached to play astronomer Carl Sagan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attached to play Cosmos filmmaker Ann Druyan.

The feature is produced by Ben Browning for FilmNation Entertainment, Lynda Obst, and Druyan. FilmNation Entertainment is set to launch global sales at the Cannes Market.

The film is set in 1977 as NASA prepared to launch humanity’s first interstellar probes and a team led by Sagan set out to create a message to accompany them — The Golden Record. But what starts out as a race-against-the-clock mission becomes an epic, unexpected love story between Sagan and his collaborator Druyan. FilmNation Entertianment paired Druyan with screenwriters Lelio and Jessica Goldberg, who wrote the original screenplay based on interviews with Druyan and many others who worked on the Golden Record project.

Lelio most recently co-wrote and directed The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh with House Productions and Element Pictures producing for Netflix. It was nominated for Outstanding British Film of the Year at last year’s BAFTA. Garfield is in production in the UK on John Crowley’s We Live In Time, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. He most recently starred opposite Edgar-Jones in FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned Garfield his first Emmy nomination and Edgar-Jones her second Golden Globe nom. She received rave reviews for her breakout performance in the Emmy-nominated series Normal People based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

Lelio is represented by Lark, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Des Rochers. Garfield is represented by CAA, Gordon & French, ID and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern; Edgar-Jones is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell, Relevant, Public Eye Communications and Sloane Offer; Goldberg is represented by United Talent Agency and attorney Jeff Franke; Obst is represented by Eric Suddleson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP