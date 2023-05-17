‘And Just Like That…’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Max

We knew it was coming in June, and now we have the date. Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 22 on Max.

The date was announced Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront presentation in NYC.

The 11-episode second season will debut with two episodes on June 22, followed by the remaining nine episodes weekly on Thursdays.

Series regulars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton will all be back for Season 2.

When Season 2 returns, Carrie (Parker), Charlotte (Davis) and Miranda (Nixon) are reunited and catching up on all the latest with Anthony (Cantone). While the show was on break, everyone was living it up in New York City.

And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.