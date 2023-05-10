‘And Just Like That…’: Candice Bergen & Gloria Steinem To Appear In Season 2

When Max’s And Just Like That… returns with Season 2 in June, fans of Sex and the City will see a familiar face back in the fold—in addition to Aidan (John Corbett).

Candice Bergen will be back as Enid Frick, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) Vogue editor reprising the role she brought to life in the original series and the franchise films. Gloria Steinem will also appear as herself. The casting was first announced by EW.

Previously announced new additions this season also include Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon.

A teaser trailer released at the end of April shows Carrie is back into the swing of things following the death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and her dating life is heating up. She’s taken on a new Latino luvah as was revealed in the Season 1 finale, her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

Who knows how long that will last after Aidan appears in front of his former fiance at the foot of her stoop? Whether or not that will turn romantic and fans will see Aidan back in Carrie’s bed with a big bucket of fried chicken is as yet unknown. The real question is: where is Tater’s mom, Aidan’s fellow furniture designer wife? Did someone send her a Peleton, by chance?

The only thing that’s certain for now is that there will be much more sex in this city.