Amy Adams, Paul Rudd & Tessa Thompson Set For Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris’ FilmNation Comedy ‘The Invite’

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams (Arrival), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man franchise) and Tessa Thompson (Creed franchise) have closed deals to star in The Invite, a comedy based on Cesc Gay’s Goya-winning 2020 Spanish film Sentimental, to be directed for FilmNation Entertainment and Permut Presentations by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes), multiple sources tell Deadline.

FilmNation had no comment.

The film tells the story of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams), who after 15 years of marriage, find that their relationship is in a rut. Desperate to have a conversation that isn’t focused on their marital woes, Angela invites their boisterous neighbors, Kayla (Thompson) and Shane, over for cocktails. Joe, irritated at having to engage with this disruptive couple, plans to use the occasion to confront them; however, both he and Angela get far more than they bargained for as sparks fly and they discover Shane and Kayla are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite of their own to offer.

The script for The Invite is written by Emmy nominee Rashida Jones and Academy Award winner Will McCormack, who co-wrote the indie romatic dramedy Celeste & Jesse Forever in which Jones and Andy Samberg starred, also jointly contributing to the story of Toy Story 4. Producers include Academy Award nominee David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge) for Permut Presentations and FilmNation Entertainment. FilmNation Entertainment is launching international sales at Cannes, and co-repping U.S. sales with UTA Independent Film Group.

Dayton and Faris are BAFTA nominees best known for directing the Oscar-winning Searchlight dramedy Little Miss Sunshine who also teamed with the studio on the tennis drama Battle of the Sexes with Emma Stone and Steve Carell, as well as Ruby Sparks with Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan. The married team most recently directed and exec produced the acclaimed Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble and previously did the same on Netflix’s series Living with Yourself starring Rudd.

Notable recent projects for Adams, who is a six-time Academy Award nominee, include Disney+’s Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, Adam McKay’s Vice, and HBO’s acclaimed drama series Sharp Objects, which she also exec produced. The actress most recently wrapped production on Marielle Heller’s adaptation of the Rachel Yoder novel Nightbitch, which she starred in and produced via her Bond Group Entertainment banner. Among her other upcoming projects is the political dramedy Average Height, Average Build, reteaming her with McKay, which has her sharing the screen with Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler, and just landed at Netflix.

Rudd most recently returned to the MCU with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed over $474M worldwide, following work on two other standalone Ant-Man films and others for Marvel. The Golden Globe nominee prior to that starred in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and is currently in production on the sequel. On the TV side, he most recently exec produced and starred in both Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and the aforementioned Living with Yourself. He also exec produces the comedy series Party Down, which earlier this year returned for its long-awaited third season on Starz, and will next be seen starring opposite Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Thompson is an Emmy and BAFTA nominee who most recently reprised her role as Bianca in the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III, which set records with the biggest-ever opening for a sports film, and for any in the Rocky or Creed franchises. She last year reprised her MCU role of Valkyrie in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and will begin production this spring on Nia DaCosta’s film Hedda for MGM’s Orion and Plan B, which she’s also producing via her Viva Maude banner. Thompson most recently starred, on the TV side, in HBO’s Westworld. Other upcoming projects for her on the producing front include The Secret Lives of Church Ladies at HBO Max, as well as adaptations of the books Luster and Who Fears Death at HBO.

Permut is an Oscar, Emmy and PGA Award nominee who in addition to the Oscar-winning Hacksaw Ridge, has produced titles including The Polka King, Youth in Revolt, Charlie Bartlett, Farce of the Penguins and Face/Off, to name a few.