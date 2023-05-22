‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 21 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of American Idol Season 21.

American Idol has crowned its new winner after finalists Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough battled it out one last time for America’s vote.

After all the votes, America crowned Tongi as their new Idol following performances onstage that included “Making Memories of Us,” “Cool Down,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “Don’t Let Go.”

Danielle also took the stage to perform songs like “God Whispered Your Name,” “Faithfully” and “Dream Girl.”

Stough placed in third place after performing “Stupid Boy” and “Either Way.”

Throughout the night, the stage of American Idol was graced by many stars. Pitbull and Lil Jon were joined by the Top 12 contestants for “Give Me Everything” and “Jumpin.”

TLC and Lucy Love took us back to remember some of the trio’s hits like “No Scrubs,” “Creep” and “Waterfalls.”

Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon and Zachariah Smith performed “Take It On the Run.” Jelly Roll performed “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson” and “Need a Favor” with Oliver Steele.

Kylie Minogue and Nutsa took the stage to perform “Padam Padam” and “I Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Lionel Richie met the Top 12 contestants to perform “Sail On” while Keith Urban busted out “Wild Hearts.”

James Blunt and Iam Tongi performed “Monsters” while Ellie Goulding and Tyson Venegas” sang “Miracle” and “Burn.” Lauren Daigle and finalist Megan Danielle” performed “These Are the Days” and “Thank God I Do.”

Luke Bryan performed solo “But I got a Beer in My Hand” and was joined by Colin Stough for “Slow Hand.” Jasmine Sullivan and Wé Ani did “Bust Your Windows” and Lainey Wilson, Marybeth Byrd and Warren Peay performed “Heart Like a Truck.”

Katy Perry took the stage with Haven Madison for “By the Grace of God” and “Still Need You.”

American Idol received Season 2 finalists Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard to perform with this year’s Top 2 contestants the song “The Impossible Dream (The Quest).”

‘American Idol’ Season 21 finalists Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle ABC/Eric McCandless

Tongi will make an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, May 23 at 8 a.m. ET on ABC where he will be interviewed alongside runner-up Danielle.

Check out Ryan Seacrest announcing Tongi as the winner of American Idol Season 21.