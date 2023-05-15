‘American Idol’ Season 21 Finale: Kylie Minogue, Pitbull, TLC & More Stars Line Up To Celebrate Winner

As American Idol gets ready to crown its Season 21 winner, a star-studded cast has been lined up for the night of celebration set to take place on Sunday, May 21. The three-hour finale episode is set to air live from coast to coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

During tonight’s episode, Ryan Seacrest announced the guest of performers that will appear on stage the night the winner gets announced. As previously announced, Keith Urban will return to the show to mentor the Top 3 finalists. Urban, who was a judge on the talent show between seasons 12 and 15, will also take the stage to perform himself.

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will also be taking the stage on finale night with each performing a song. This season’s Top 12 contestants will also be returning to the Idol stage.

Other performers announced for the Season 21 finale include Season 2 stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, TLC, just to name a few.

Last week, judges Perry and Richie were off the show as they were called to perform at the coronation of King Charles III. The judges made an appearance from London where the newly crowned king and Queen Camilla made a royal surprise.