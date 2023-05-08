Skip to main content
WGA Strike: Studios Move In To Suspend TV Overall Deals
‘American Idol’ Gets Royal Surprise From King Charles III & Queen Camilla As Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Check-In From The U.K.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were absent from American Idol this week as they traveled to the U.K. to perform at the historic coronation of King Charles III.

“What a party, what a party, it was unbelievable,” Richie said from Windsor Castle.

Richie continued, “We’re trying to figure out what can we do to bring something different to the show, so… I would like to….”

Perry and Richie then stepped aside as newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla entered the scene surprising the American Idol judges.

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for,” King Charles III asked Richie.

“We have to give the room up right away,” Richie said into the mic as he turned and looked at the camera.

King Charles III then added, “Thank you so much for your brilliant performance and Katy was wonderful.”

Perry asked if they were making too much noise for them. Richie reminded the King he was throwing a party and said he would join later.

Back on the Hollywood set, Luke Bryan was joined by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran in the judge’s chairs in the absence of Perry and Richie.

Watch the moment in the video posted above.

