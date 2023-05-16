‘American Idol’ Scores Season 7 Renewal At ABC

American Idol has gotten the golden ticket from ABC.

The long-running competition series has been renewed for its seventh season at the network, which also marks its 22nd overall season.

The announcement comes ahead of the Season 21 finale on May 21, at which former judge Keith Urban will return to the show to mentor the Top 3 finalists. Urban is also among a slew of guest performers during the episode.

American Idol has provided consistently strong ratings for ABC since the network picked it up in 2018 (after it ended its run at Fox in 2016).

Each season airs across two nights, filling primetime slots on both Sunday and Monday. Season 6 has averaged a Sunday audience of 5.2M viewers and a Monday audience of 4.7M. As for the 18-49 demo, Sundays drew around a 0.67, while Mondays managed a 0.56. That was down slightly from Season 5, which averaged closer to 5.5M viewers and a 0.7 rating across both nights. But overall, American Idol has managed to retain much of its audience between seasons.

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

The series is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, which is part of Sony-owned Industrial Media. It is hosted by Ryan Seacrest with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as judges.

It’s not clear yet whether the foursome will return next season, as the stars don’t generally sign back on until the summer.

RELATED: ABC Picks Up Kaitlin Olson-Led ‘High Potential’ Series From Drew Goddard

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming