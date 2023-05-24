‘American Dreams’ Alum Brittany Snow Says ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costar “Nursed Me Back to Health” After “Hardest Mental Health Challenge I’ve Ever Faced”

Brittany Snow is opening up about one of the “hardest mental health challenges” she has faced in the past year and how she has relied on her friends for support.

Although Snow doesn’t reveal too many details, the American Dreams alum filed for divorce in January of this year from husband of two years Tyler Stanaland. The couple had announced they were separated four months prior amid drama stemming from the Netflix reality series Selling the OC.

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,” Snow told Bustle. “I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

Snow continued, “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested. Thank god for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

The actor said that it was one of her Pitch Perfect co-stars that helped her during the difficult process she was facing.

“The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there,” she added. “And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”

Snow didn’t namedrop the costar that helped her but some of the stars that have worked in the musical franchise include Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelley Jakle, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner and Hana Mae Lee.