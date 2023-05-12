‘American Auto’, ‘Grand Crew’ & ‘Young Rock’ Remain On The Bubble At NBC

NBC has yet to make decisions about three of its comedies.

American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock all remain on the bubble after the network unveiled its fall schedule with these three shows absent from fall and midseason.

NBC said “decisions are yet to be made” on the trio.

American Auto comes from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer. The series premiered its second season in January and it ended its 13-episode run in April.

Starring Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer and Jon Barinholtz, American Auto hails from Spitzer and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Spitzer, American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also star.

Spitzer executive produces via his Spitzer Holding Company with Kapital’s Kaplan. Jeff Blitz executive produced and directed the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

Given that NBC has yet to make pilot decisions including Spitzer’s St. Denis Medical, there’s a chance that it could renew American Auto for a Spitzer workplace block.

Similarly, Grand Crew’s chances are unclear. The second season premiered in March and its ten episode run ended last month.

The series revolves around a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. It stars Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer and comes from writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson. He exec produces with Dan Goor.

Finally, Young Rock is also on the bubble. The third season premiered in November 2022 and ended its 13-episode run in February.

The series stars Dwayne Johnson and focuses on different chapters of his life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Fasitua Amosa, John Tui and Matthew Willig also star.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, it is inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s life. Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz serve as executive producers. Young Rock is produced by Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Little has been heard about Young Rock suggesting it will not come back but Johnson’s involvement, along with the show’s solid delayed-viewing lifts, could see it return.