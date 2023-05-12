Amazon Prime Video To Remake South Korea’s ‘EXchange’ In Japan; ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Cast; BBC Seeks Next ‘Bridge Of Lies’ – Global Briefs

Prime Video To Remake South Korea’s ‘EXchange’ In Japan

Amazon Prime Video in Japan is remaking South Korean format EXchange, in which ex-couples live together in a house and attempt to build new relationships together via a series of missions. TVing’s show, which will be titled Love Transit in Japan, will launch next month on the streamer. The first season of the show was the most popular entertainment program on CJ ENM-launched OTT TVING in 2021, with the highest viewing hours, according to CJ ENM. “We are confident that the EXchange format will capture the hearts of the Japanese viewers,” said CJ SVP Content Business Jangho Seo. “While staying true to the essence of the original format, Love Transit incorporates elements that will appeal to the local market.”

‘Happy Valley’ & ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Actors Join ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Season 2

Happy Valley’s Con O’Neill and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Gwilym Lee have joined the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes Season 2, which has commenced production. Steven Knight’s BBC/MGM+ hit reached an audience of nearly 10M viewers for its first season and is one of the BBC’s most successful new dramas of recent years. The show, which dramatizes the lives of those who forged and ran the SAS during World War Two, is also seeing Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells and Dominic West return for Season 2. Lee will play Bill Stirling, brother of Swindells’ David Stirling, and O’Neill is General Montgomery. Further new cast members include Paolo De Vita (Anonymous), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181), Edward Bennett (Industry) and Matteo Franco.

BBC Seeks Next ‘Bridge Of Lies’

The BBC’s entertainment and daytime teams are looking to replicate the success of the Ross Kemp-hosted Bridge of Lies format by putting out a call for a new show produced in either Scotland or Northern Ireland. As with the process that spawned STV Studios’ Bridge of Lies, indies in the two nations are being encouraged to pitch ideas for a modern quiz or gameshow and the BBC will fund up to two pilots before likely commissioning one of them. Bridge of Lies has already spawned celebrity specials and sees EastEnders star Kemp preside over a quiz involving knowledge, strategy and luck, as contestants must cross a bridge while spotting the lies. BBC Entertainment Commissioner Kalpna Patel-Knight said she is seeking “fun ideas that will engage a broad audience who enjoy playing along at home with family and friends – and even shouting at the TV.”