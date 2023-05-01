Amazon Freevee Greenlights ‘The GOAT’ Reality Competition Series; Season 1 To Feature Tayshia Adams, Joey Sasso, Lauren Speed-Hamilton & More

Amazon Freevee is going in search of the greatest reality star of all time.

The streaming service has given the green light to The GOAT, a new reality series from the producers of The Bachelor and FBoy Island that aims to put fan favorite reality stars from other popular series through a series of mental, physical, and social challenges to see who will come out on top.

Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title. Daniel Tosh will host the series, which started production in Atlanta last month.

The celebrity cast for Season 1 includes audience favorites from The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, the Bravo-verse and more. See the entire cast list below.

The GOAT is executive produced by Elan Gale and Bill Dixon, who previously executive produced both The Bachelor and FBoy Island. Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, Ben Silverman, Audrey Smith, Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty also executive produce.

Dixon also serves as showrunner. Michael Shea directs. The GOAT is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.

The celebrity cast for Season 1 is:

Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise)

Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars)

Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

CJ Franco (FBoy Island)

Wendell Holland (Survivor)

Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge)

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match)

Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)