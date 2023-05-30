Amanda Seyfried Says She “Feels” For Children Of Jail-Bound Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America today to promote her upcoming Apple TV limited series The Crowded Room, co-starring Tom Holland, but the timing of her appearance pretty much demanded a comment on her 2022 Hulu series The Dropout in which she played disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Today, Holmes is set to report to prison to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors.

Asked for her thoughts on Holmes’ imprisonment, Seyfried stammered a bit while saying she felt sorry for Holmes’ children. “Those two kids are hanging in the balance,” she said. “As a parent, as a mom, I’m just like, life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways it’s fair for her…”

Holmes reportedly spent the Memorial Day Weekend with her family in San Diego before reporting to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. She gave birth to a son in July 2021 just before the start of her trial and to a daughter following her conviction in January.

Seyfried portrayed Holmes in the eight-episode Hulu series The Dropout last year.

Watch Seyfried’s appearance on GMA above.