Longtime Agent Amanda Kogan Pivots To Management, Joining Aaron Kogan Management 

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Kogan, the longtime agent known for focusing on non-scripted television, documentaries and podcasts, is making a career pivot, joining her husband Aaron as a manager at Aaron Kogan Management.

Related Story Echo Lake Entertainment Elevates Iris Grossman & Peter McGrath To Partner

Kogan comes to Aaron Kogan Management from Gersh, where she’d been since 2020. She prior to that was a partner at WME, where she started her career in 2003.

Kogan has previously packaged such series as HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, NBC’s Hollywood Game Night, Helter Skelter: An American Myth on MGM+ and the upcoming Mastermind for Hulu, also selling such hit podcasts as The Joel Osteen Podcast (iHeart), The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison (iHeart), That Was Pretty Scary (Wondery) and The R Spot with Iyanla (iHeart).

Clients following Kogan to her next destination include pastor Joel Osteen, director-producer Lesley Chilcott (Netflix’s upcoming Arnold) and Cathy Heller, the self-help coach known for hosting The Cathy Heller Podcast.

“Amanda Kogan has been part of the Gersh alternative department for three years. She is dedicated, hardworking and creative,” said agency principal Bob Gersh in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to continuing working with Amanda and her clients in her new role at Aaron Kogan Management. We wish her happiness and success.”

Added Kogan, “I am excited to be joining my husband and creating a family business. Both Aaron and I take great pride in collaborating with our clients, growing their careers and being incredibly passionate representatives. I am thankful to Bob, David [Gersh] and Leslie [Siebert] for their support and guidance throughout the years.”

Notable clients of the full-service management and production company Aaron Kogan Management, representing writers directors and talent, include writer-producer Katie Robbins (Apple’s upcoming Sunny), Mallory Westfall (Syfy’s Chucky), and Oscar-nominated director Pedro Kos (Lead Me Home). Most recently produced by the company was an untitled FX comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig.