Alyssa Farah Griffin Ignores Trump Bait: No ‘View’ Response To Weekend Tirade

Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View‘s Republican cohost, CNN contributor and former aide to Donald Trump, didn’t feed her old boss’ hunger for publicity today, choosing instead to ignore the ex-president’s weekend tirade against her.

On Friday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform boasting about his “absolutely lovely” CNN town hall before attacking Griffin as a “loser” and “backbencher” in his administration. Griffin broke ranks with Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Following Trump’s May 10 town hall on CNN, Griffin defended her network for airing the event, saying, “America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin.”

Trump’s subsequent post about Griffin, in which he misspelled her name, included unsubstantiated allegations about her status at The View and CNN.

“Word is that they are revolting at the View and CNN, and want Farrah [sic] OUT!” Trump wrote. “She tried to delete out her words but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is. MUCH MORE TO COME!”

Whatever Trump meant by “more to come,” it didn’t happen on today’s episode of The View. Griffin ignored the taunts, mentioning Trump only in passing during a panel discussion about Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s entry into the presidential race.

“I love that this is a contrast to Donald Trump,” Griffin said as each View cohost offered opinions on Scott. “What Tim Scott brings is a traditional conservative other than just grievance…I’m hoping there’s a juxtaposition here to Trump that resonates with people. Tim Scott is someone I could support and I’m excited that he’s in the race.”

Griffin’s comments on today’s episode echo a tweet she posted just before the show, which said, “Any R is better than Trump. But I’m personally most excited about: Tim Scott, Chris Sununu, & Will Hurd. There’s a lane for a traditional conservative without ties to Trump who can offer a forward looking vision. Key is to not let field get too crowded/ get out when lane closes.”

Watch the View discussion on Tim Scott below.

TIM SCOTT ANNOUNCES HIS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after the South Carolina senator threw his hat in the 2024 presidential race and question how he will do against former Pres. Trump. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dSbXSiaZlI — The View (@TheView) May 22, 2023