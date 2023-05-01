Sydney Chandler Set As A Lead In Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ At FX

Noah Hawley’s FX series Alien has found one of its leads in Sydney Chandler, the network has confirmed.

Back at January’s TCA, FX boss John Landgraf said that the Fargo creator was in pre-production on Alien with an eye on starting production this year. The series reportedly takes place before the days of Sigourney Weaver’s alien fighter Ripley. It’s the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth, 70 years from current day.

Alien brings Chandler back to work at FX, the actress having made her television debut in the network’s upcoming limited series Pistol from director and executive producer Danny Boyle. That six-episode series, which premieres May 31 exclusively on Hulu, centers around the legendary Sex Pistols. Chandler portrays singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

Most recently, Chandler starred in Olivia Wilde’s New Line movie, Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and Wilde. The pic made close to $88M at the global box office.

Chandler will next be seen in AppleTV+’s genre-bending series Sugar opposite Colin Farrell. Sugar is directed by Oscar nominee Fernando Meirelles, who also serves as executive producer alongside Farrell.

Chandler is repped by Mosaic, United Talent Agency and Jeff Bernstein at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Separately, apart from Hawley’s series, 20th Century Studios has a ninth Alien movie in the works from director Fede Alvarez. In that movie, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Alvarez is directing from his script written with Rodo Sayagues. The new Alien movie stars Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced.