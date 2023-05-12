‘Alaska Daily’ Canceled After One Season At ABC

ABC has canceled Hilary Swank-led drama series Alaska Daily after one season. The news is not surprising as the freshman series was not able to establish itself and find a sizable following.

From Tom McCarthy, the series follows fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

As a reporter for a local metro newspaper, Eileen is investigating a cold case stacked with missing indigenous women with scarce details in desperate need of fresh eyes. The dark spaces where she has to investigate reveal the city’s seedy underbelly that could prove to be dangerous for Eileen as she begins to uncover secrets many would rather stay buried.

Alongside Swank, Alaska Daily also stars Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park and Craig Frank.

McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News), and Peter Elkoff, who will also serve as showrunner, are executive producers on the series. Alaska Daily is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

This is one of three series cancellations by ABC today alongside Big Sky and The Company You Keep. The only drama series at the network whose fate has not been decided yet is Rookie: Feds whose chances have likely improved in light of today’s news.