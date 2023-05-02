Alanis Morissette & Ed Sheeran To Guest Judge On ‘American Idol’

Skip to main content
Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran are helping Luke Bryan hold down the fort at American Idol on Sunday.

The pair will be guest judges on the singing competition show, filling in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who will be in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III. But not to worry, the pair will still make an appearance from Windsor Castle, according to ABC.

Morissette will also be a mentor to the remaining contestants, as they will perform one of her songs live on stage. The contestants will also pair up to perform duets of Sheeran’s hits.

Both singers will also take the stage themselves to perform. Morissette will perform one of her hits, while Sheeran will give viewers an exclusive performance of his new single.

American Idol airs live coast to coast on Sunday, May 7 from 8 to 10 p.m. EDT/5 to 7 p.m. PDT on ABC.

