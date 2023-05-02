‘Air’ To Stream Next Week On Prime Video

After 38 days in theaters, Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and Artists Equity’s Air will stream on Prime Video on May 12 in more than 240 countries.

The Ben Affleck directed, and starring movie about Nike courting a young Michael Jordan to make the signature Air Jordan show repped Amazon’s return to theatrical releases after a day-and-date strategy. The pic opened to $20.2M over the five day Easter holiday and now counts over $47.6M stateside.

Air notched a 92% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating among critics, a 98% verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an A CinemaScore.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others. The movie repped the first time that Affleck directed his Good Will Hunting co-Oscar winning scribe Damon in a movie.

Pic is penned by Alex Convery and produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman. EPs include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.