Republic Pictures Acquires Action Thriller ‘Air Force One Down’ Starring Katherine McNamara, Ian Bohen & More 

EXCLUSIVE: Republic Pictures has acquired the action thriller Air Force One Down from SP Media Group, slating it for worldwide release by Paramount Global Content Distribution next year. Katherine McNamara (Walker: Independence), Ian Bohen (Yellowstone), Anthony Michael Hall (Halloween Kills), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) and Rade Serbedzija (Mission: Impossible II) star in the pic which wrapped production in March.

Plot details for the film are under wraps, though it’s said by writer-producer Steven Paul to involve “a new twist on the saving of the President theme.” James Bamford (Arrow) directed from the script by Paul, who produced for his company SP Media Group. SP Media Group’s Scott Karol exec produced and negotiate the film’s deal.

A historic company that was initially active between 1935 and 1967, Republic Pictures was put back in action as an acquisition label by Paramount Global Content Distribution earlier this year. It will now leverage Paramount Global’s vast worldwide distribution channels, across home entertainment and third-party distribution platforms to distribute a wide range of acquired films. Recent acquisitions to be distributed by Paramount Global under the label include the romantic drama Winter Spring Summer or Fall, exec produced by and starring Jenna Ortega, and William Friedkin’s retelling of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.