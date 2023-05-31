AFI Awards Sets Date For Honorees Gala

The American Film Institute said today that its annual honorees-only AFI Awards event is set for Friday, January 5, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The annual gala luncheon is for the winners of the AFI Awards, which go to the creative teams of the year’s 10 most outstanding movies and TV series. Those winners are selected by a jury of AFI Trustees, artists, critics and scholars.

Last year, the AFI cited a number of first- and second-year TV shows and others including Better Call Saul among its TV honorees and lauded several eventual Best Picture Oscar nominees and winner Everything Everywhere All at Once on the film side. The organization also gave an AFI Special Award for The Banshees of Inisherin, which fell outside of AFI’s mostly-American-financed eligibility criteria but was felt to be worthy of inclusion one way or another. No TV show received an AFI Special Award last year.

Read Deadline Awards Columnist Pete Hammond’s take on the 2022 AFI Awards Gala here.

Submissions and deadlines for the 2023-24 AFI Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, with the honorees to be revealed some time in December ahead of the January gala.