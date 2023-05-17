AEW Further Expands TNT/TBS Footprint With New Series ‘Collision’ On TNT

TNT is launching a second night of professional wrestling with AEW: Collision, a live, two-hour, in-ring show, which will debut June 17 and air Saturdays. The announcement was made Wednesday by Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, during the company’s 2023 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

AEW: Collision, which had been the the subject of a lot of speculation in the wrestling world over the past week, will feature headliners including Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo.

Ever since AEW launched in 2019 with AEW: Dynamite on TNT, the brand has expanded its presence on the network and sibling TBS. On TNT, Collision joins AEW: Rampage, which airs Friday nights. Dynamite relocated to TBS at the start of 2022 where it airs every Wednesday, with recent docu series AEW: All Access, also on TBS.

“We’re doubling-down on wrestling with AEW: Collision, which gives fans two more hours every week,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming. “AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch.”