Aerosmith To Launch Farewell Tour In September

Aerosmith, the Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band that’s been recording and performing since the early 1970s, announced today that its farewell tour will begin in September.

The group’s 40-date run of shows, called the “Peace Out” tour, will begin Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia and end in Montreal on Jan. 26, 2024. The band will play its hometown of Boston this New Year’s Eve, and perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 19.

The tour announcement was posted on the band’s Instagram page Monday morning. “After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans…It’s time for one last go!,” the announcement begins.

In a joint statement, the band said, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The tour, which will include special guest The Black Crowes, is designed to “celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits.”

The band told the Associated Press that original and longtime drummer Joey Kramer will not take part in the current dates on the upcoming tour and will continue to “focus his attention on his family and health” since their Las Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will play in his place.

The band canceled a string of dates last December during its Las Vegas residency due to an undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. More recently, the singer sought dismissal of a lawsuit filed in December by a woman who alleges the Aerosmith frontman had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old and he was 25.

The tour dates and ticket information can be found at the band’s website.

