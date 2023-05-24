A+E Networks’ Paul Buccieri Joins Board Of The Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation has a new board member.

Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, A+E Networks Group has joined the charity board.

He joins the likes of Chairman David Furnish, Vice Chair Emma Kane and Treasurer Tracy Blackwell on the board of the charity, which was established by the Tiny Dancer singer in 1992 to support HIV prevention and care.

Buccieri formed a relationship with the foundation last year after A+E Networks organized an event for Elton John to perform at The White House.

“Raising awareness of the ongoing global AIDS epidemic, and the means to protect yourself, as well as the barriers to ending the disease are absolutely critical to our work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” said Furnish. “Paul’s deep experience and understanding of messaging and the global media ecosystem at the highest level is a tremendous asset to our Board. Elton and my fellow board members are delighted he has joined us at such a critical time for the Foundation. We deeply value both his professional expertise and longtime understanding of, and compassion for, those who are vulnerable and in need of support.”

“I have long admired Elton’s unparalleled dedication to equality and human dignity, and I am honored to join Elton, David, Anne and the entire Board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help further their life-saving work,” added Buccieri. “The Foundation has an unwavering commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic and supporting communities in need, and I look forward to contributing to their vital mission.”