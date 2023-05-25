Adrienne Warren Pays Tribute To Tina Turner: “Today We Lost Our Queen Of Rock and Roll, An Inspiration, An Icon”

Adrienne Warren as "Tina Turner" during the re-opening night curtain call for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" on Broadway at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021 in New York City.

Adrienne Warren, who portrayed Tina Turner in in the Broadway musical Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, is paying tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Warren posted a video on Instagram of the two meeting after Warren had been cast in the role. Warren thanked Turner, telling her “If it weren’t for you I would never have become a performer. I shook my hips before I could tie my shoes because of Tina Turner.” In the caption next to the video, Warren wrote “Today we lost our Queen of Rock and Roll, an inspiration, an ICON. Today I lost a teacher and a mentor. Rest, my friend. I love you, Anna Mae Bullock. Thank you.”🙏🏾

Warren won the 2020 Tony award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Turner. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical opened November 7, 2019 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and closed August 14, 2022.

Turner issued a statement about the musical prior to its closing after a three-year run. “To witness my story on the Broadway stage, created by the most talented artists, has been an incredible coda to a storied career,” said Turner. “Looking back on opening night on Broadway almost three years ago and remembering the love and support I received from my friends and the Broadway community is an experience I will not soon forget. For this Nutbush, TN, native, it was a homecoming long overdue and it has been an honor and a privilege to share this story with audiences across the globe.”

Turner died today after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.