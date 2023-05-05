Adrian Martinez Joins Rami Malek In 20th Century Studios Thriller ‘Amateur’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Martinez (Renfield) has booked a supporting role opposite Rami Malek in Amateur, the new thriller that James Hawes (Slow Horses) is directing for 20th Century Studios.

Related Story Kerry Condon Joins Brad Pitt In Apple’s F1 Racing Film

The film, for which Gary Spinelli penned the most recent draft, tells the story of Charles Heller (Malek), a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Martinez is set for the role of Carlos, a CIA tech and Heller’s closest friend. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing the pic, with Malek exec producing.

Martinez can currently be seen playing Chris, the traffic cop buddy of Awkwafina’s Rebecca, in Chris McKay’s horror comedy Renfield for Universal, which hit theaters on April 14th. The always-busy character actor is best known for roles in such films as Focus opposite Will Smith and Margot Robbie; The Secret Life of Walter Mitty opposite Ben Stiller; Casa de mi Padre opposite Will Ferrell; I Feel Pretty opposite Amy Schumer; and Disney+’s live-action reimagining of Lady and the Tramp.

Martinez was a series regular on ABC’s Stumptown and boasts additional TV credits including Paramount+’s No Activity and NBC’s The Blacklist: Redemption: Also on the actor’s slate of upcoming projects is the Netflix comedy Unfrosted marking the feature directorial debut of Jerry Seinfeld. He is represented by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna.