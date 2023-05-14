‘Sherwood’ Star Adeel Akhtar Wins Best Supporting Actor – BAFTA TV Awards

Sherwood star Adeel Akhtar has won Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Akhtar beat Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and White Lotus star Will Sharpe, along with The Crown’s Salim Daw and newcomers Samuel Bottomley (Somewhere Boy) and Josh Finan (The Responder).

The award was presented by Apple TV+’s Silo stars Harriet Walter and Rebecca Ferguson to Akhtar, who was also BAFTA nominated for indie romance Ali & Ava.

Last year’s winner was Matthew Macfadyen for Succession, who beat the likes of Stephen Graham and It’s a Sin’s Callum Scott Howells.

The BAFTA TV Awards are taking place through the late afternoon of Sunday 14 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, they are featuring the great and the good of the UK TV industry.