Addison Rae Joins Ryan Reynolds In Legendary’s ‘Animal Friends’

EXCLUSIVE: Addison Rae is set to join the ensemble cast of Legendary’s live-action hybrid, Animal Friends, which already stars Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza. Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio is set to direct the R-rated road trip adventure from writing duo Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The logline is currently being kept under wraps but sources add Rae would be one of the main live-action players.

Producing alongside Legendary are Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. Visual effects and animation will be provided by leading visual entertainment services company, DNEG. The idea for the film came from a general meeting between Burrows and Mider and Maximum Effort executive, Patrick Gooing.

Rae has been very busy as of late most recently landing one of the lead roles of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving. The part was one of the more sought after roles for any up-and-coming actress in town with Rae blowing away Roth during her first audition. The film is set to bow this Thanksgiving with TriStar Pictures also producing and insiders say the film is seen as a potential franchise for the studio for years to come.

Rae recently signed a massive multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that rivals any major A-lister’s overall pact at the streamer. Given her global influencer due to her massive TikTok following, which has more then 80 million followers, more and more companies see her as having an immediate impact on the projects they are developing at their companies.

Following the success of her breakout Netflix pic He’s All That, studio have been lining up to get in business with the rising star and a scream queen role like the one in Thanksgiving is the exact kind of role she had been keeping an eye out for.

Rae is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Nixon Peabody.