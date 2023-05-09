Actors’ Equity To Join WGA Picket Line At NYC’s HBO And Amazon Offices

WGA members outside of Netflix's New York office on May 3

Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing theater actors and stage managers, is inviting its members and allies to join the WGA picket line outside HBO and Amazon offices tomorrow.

In tweets last night and this morning, Equity writes, “New York Members (and allies): Join us on Wednesday, May 10 from 11 .m. to 2 p.m. ET on the #WGAStrike picket line” at the HBO and Amazon offices in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood.

“Join Equity in standing with The WGA on Strike,” the tweet states.

Related Story How A WGA Hit Squad Is Shutting Down Hollywood One Shoot At A Time

Last seek, Equity tweeted a statement that it stood in solidarity with the WGA, and urged its members to “find a picket line near you and show your support.”

But the most recent tweets suggest a more active participation in the picket lines, with a specific time and place for Equity members to join the striking WGA members.Any continued participation of Equity in picket lines could certainly complicate matters for next month’s Tony Awards broadcast.

The annual nationally televised Tony ceremony is typically written by WGA members. Broadway actors – the very ones nominated for Tonys and expected to take part in the show as presenters and performers – are repped by Equity.

The 76th annual Tony Awards is set for June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. A pre-show livestream is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The event will air live nationwide from the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Tony Award producers, including the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, have not yet disclosed any contingency plans should the WGA strike continue.