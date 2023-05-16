Bleecker Street Acquires Ernest Hemingway Adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’ Starring Liev Schreiber & Josh Hutcherson

Across The River And Into The Trees, the long-awaited Ernest Hemingway adaptation starring Liev Schreiber (Spotlight), Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), Josh Hutcherson (The Kids Are All Right) and Danny Huston (The Aviator), has set North American release plans with Bleecker Street. The film based on the last full-length novel published by Hemingway in his lifetime, which award-winner Paula Ortiz (The Bride) directed, will bow exclusively in theaters this fall.

Adapted for the screen by BAFTA Award winner Peter Flannery (The Devil’s Mistress), Across the River follows Richard Cantwell (Schreiber), an American Army Colonel in post-WWII Italy. Haunted by the war, Cantwell is a bona fide hero who faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to facilitate a visit to his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell’s plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to rekindle in him the hope of renewal.

Pic’s producers are Robert MacLean and Michael Paletta for Tribune Pictures, as well as John Smallcombe, Kirstin Roegner and Ken Gord, and Spring Era Films’ Jianmin LV and Daxing Zhang. Exec producers include William J. Immerman, Laura Paletta, David Beckingham, Justin Raikes, Simon Fawcett, Jonathan Taylor, Hani Musleh, Harel Goldstein and Rick Romano. Andrea Biscaro served as the film’s Italian line producer.

Remarkably, at a time when inclusion both on screen and behind the scenes is still sorely needed, Across the River is part of a 2023 slate from Bleecker Street that is 80% female-directed. Other titles meeting that criterion include Frances O’Connor’s recently released debut film Emily, starring Emma Mackey; Catherine Hardwicke’s Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci, which is currently in theaters; Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut The Starling Girl, out May 12; Alice Troughton’s The Lesson, releasing theatrically July 7; and What Happens Later, which marks Meg Ryan’s first feature in eight years. Other films coming up for release by the independently financed studio include Marc Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy Jules, starring Ben Kingsley, which is out August 11, and Guy Nattiv’s Golda starring Helen Mirren, which premiered in Berlin in February and is set for an August 25 theatrical bow.

Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal for Across the River and Into the Trees on behalf of Bleecker Street, with Brian O’Shea of The Exchange and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.