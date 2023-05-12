ACM Awards Tab Chris Stapleton As Entertainer Of The Year, Lainey Wilson And Morgan Wallen Also Honored

Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star

Chris Stapleton took home the coveted Academy of Country Music entertainer of the year honors, while Lainey Wilson was named female artist of the year and Morgan Wallen was male artist of the year at tonight’s 58th annual ACM Awards.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show, held in Texas this year and streamed via Amazon.

The list of nominees, with the winners in bold:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”

Luke Combs – “Growin’ Up”

Miranda Lambert – “Palomino”

Jon Pardi – “Mr. Saturday Night”

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War & Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

Visual Media of the Year

“Heartfirst” – Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year