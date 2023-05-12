ACM Awards Tab Chris Stapleton As Entertainer Of The Year, Lainey Wilson And Morgan Wallen Also Honored

Chris Stapleton took home the coveted Academy of Country Music entertainer of the year honors, while Lainey Wilson was named female artist of the year and Morgan Wallen was male artist of the year at tonight’s 58th annual ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show, held in Texas this year and streamed via Amazon.
The list of nominees, with the winners in bold:
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Lainey Wilson
- Carly Pearce
- Kelsea Ballerini
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Kane Brown
- Jordan Davis
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Ashley McBryde – “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville”
- Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
- Luke Combs – “Growin’ Up”
- Miranda Lambert – “Palomino”
- Jon Pardi – “Mr. Saturday Night”
Single of the Year
- “Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
- “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
- “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
- “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
- “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
- Brooks and Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War & Treaty
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
New Male Artist of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- Ernest
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
New Female Artist of the Year
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
Visual Media of the Year
- “Heartfirst” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- ‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
Music Event of the Year
- “At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- “She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- “Wait in the Truck” – Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Ernest
- Hardy
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
