ACM Awards Red Carpet Show Livestream – Watch

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, Breland, Elaina Smith and Kelly Sutton is streaming live Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The livestream will feature interviews and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold and Matt Stell and leads into the 58th annual ACM Awards, which is being hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and will air live on Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

Parton along with Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are among the scheduled performers during the award show, which will also feature special guest Ed Sheeran.

This year’s top ACM Awards nominees coming in include HARDY, who leads the field with seven nominations, followed by Lainey Wilson with six. Combs, Lambert, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell have five noms apiece. Brown, Combs, Lambert, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen are up for marquee Entertainer of the Year honors.

Check out the red carpet show above.