ABC Picks Up Kaitlin Olson-Led ‘High Potential’ Series From Drew Goddard

Cannes Disruptors Exclusive: Scorsese, DiCaprio & De Niro On How They Found The Emotional Handle For Their Epic 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
ABC Renews ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ And ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’

ABC

ABC has renewed Celebrity Jeopardy! for a second season and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a fourth season.

Celebrity Jeopardy! follows celebrities as they compete for a chance to win money for their favorite charity. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the game show series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Michael Davies. Prior contestants include Hasan Minhaj, Zoë Chao, Brendan Hunt, Torrey DeVitto, Melissa Rauch and Ego Nwodin. The Season 1 winner was Ike Barinholtz who beat Wil Wheaton and Patton Oswalt for the top prize of $1 million for his charity of choice, Pacific Clinics.

Similar to Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune offers a $1 million prize to the top-earning celebrity benefitting a charity. All they have to do is spin the wheel and solve puzzles while beating out their competitors. Prior stars visiting the show hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White include Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti; Jack Black; Julie Bowen; Kal Penn; Sasheer Zamata; and RuPaul.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Bellamie Blackstone executive produces.  

